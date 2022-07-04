Is Jimmy Garoppolo A Realistic Option For The Browns?

Earlier this offseason, the Browns made a massive trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The hope was that Watson would solve the Browns’ issues under center.

A few months later, the Browns are likely to be without Watson for possibly the 2022 season.

The league is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year for Deshaun Watson, per @andrewlbeaton pic.twitter.com/WTDSHY2Aoq — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2022

The Pro Bowl quarterback is currently in a legal battle, which is expected to result in a suspension.

Now, the Browns must quickly find a legitimate option at quarterback before the season begins.

Possibly, the front office kicks the tires on a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Leaving San Francisco

Unsurprisingly, the 49ers have decided to move on from Garoppolo.

The belief is that young quarterback Trey Lance is ready to be the full-time starter.

That being said, the front office is looking to move Garoppolo this offseason.

Much like the Browns with Baker Mayfield, the 49ers have found little success in the trade market with their quarterback.

The 30-year-old is coming off a fairly decent season with the 49ers in 2021.

He threw for 3,810 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games.

Despite that, there appears to be very little interest from opposing organizations around the league.

The 49ers may be left with few options for moving Jimmy Garoppolo, as interest around the league seems to be in short supply. "I can't see him right now being a starting quarterback for any team," said Matt Maiocco on Tolbert & Copes. pic.twitter.com/226xSmBor4 — KNBR (@KNBR) June 29, 2022

As training camp looms, the 49ers could be on the hook for Garoppolo’s $24 million base salary next season.

They certainly don’t want to pay 20-plus million to a quarterback they don’t plan on starting.

That being said, the 49ers could very well drop their asking price for Garoppolo, assuming an organization is willing to take on a majority of the salary.

Jimmy G In Cleveland

It’s not ideal, but Garoppolo could be a possible option for the Browns.

The former second-round pick has started in six playoff games throughout his career.

He also is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but he can give Tom Brady credit for that.

It’s also worth noting that Garoppolo has played in 15 or more games in two of the last three seasons.

The veteran quarterback has playoff experience, no long-term injury history, and a fairly solid track record.

Otherwise, the Browns would likely be forced to lean on Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

#Browns new starting QB after Watson hearing, Jacoby Brissett. pic.twitter.com/01seynBhSE — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 29, 2022

Oddly enough, Garoppolo and Brissett were teammates together on the New England Patriots.

Now, the two quarterbacks might be competing for the starting gig in Cleveland.

Realistically, Garoppolo is the better option between the two of them.

He also carries a hefty salary and it’s uncertain what the 49ers want as a return for Garoppolo.

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers asking price was two second-round picks in exchange for Jimmy G.

Albert Breer’s been saying for a few weeks that the #49ers’ asking price for Garoppolo has been a pair of second-round picks. I’d imagine the 49ers were offered that by a team Garoppolo didn’t want to go and were hoping they’d get that from another team. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 21, 2022

That was in March, so the assumption is that the asking price has significantly dropped now.

The 49ers don’t have much time left to find a suitor for Garoppolo.

Also, the Browns could very well be their best hope at moving the veteran quarterback.

It’s likely that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo for a late-round pick, assuming an organization is willing to take on a majority of the salary.

At the end of the day, Garoppolo could be the Browns’ best option, but Cleveland might stick with the cheaper option in Brissett.