Former Buckeyes QB Said He Had Great Meeting With Browns

Analysts have locked on the Browns taking a quarterback with the team’s No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but other options remain viable for Cleveland.

The Browns could easily take another player with that draft pick, selecting an offensive talent like Colorado’s Travis Hunter or a defensive stud like Penn State’s Abdul Carter.

Should Cleveland choose to punt on a quarterback with their first-round draft pick, multiple signal-callers should still be considered as possible targets for the Browns in the upcoming draft.

Among those players is former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, a quarterback who finished his career at Syracuse last season.

McCord revealed that he met with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this week, sharing that he had a great conversation with Cleveland’s staff.

“It was a cool conversation that went on for about 15 or 20 minutes,” McCord said of his meeting with Stefanski.

Former #Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord talked with the Browns and said he had a great talk with Stefanski who both went to the same HS pic.twitter.com/dSOUMs9cdu — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) February 28, 2025

McCord should be familiar to fans who follow both the Buckeyes and the Browns after leading the 2023 Ohio State team to an 11-2 record.

The quarterback completed nearly 66 percent of his passes that season, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He transferred following that year to Syracuse and helped the Orange finish with a 10-3 record and a spot among the AP’s final Top 25.

In 2024, McCord showcased his talents by completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller is an interesting prospect in this year’s quarterback class, a player who is considered a polished pocket passer who could immediately help his future franchise.

