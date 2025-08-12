Browns Fans Urged To Watch Rising QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have six quarterbacks under contract right now, five if you don’t count Tyler Huntley, who’s an obvious candidate to be cut.

However, that doesn’t mean they have a franchise quarterback.

With that in mind, Bruce Drennan alerted Browns fans to pay close attention to prospect Arch Manning.

“It should be interesting to see how Manning does in Texas because he’s a possible candidate for the Browns’ quarterback of the future, so keep an eye on him,” Drennan said.

Is Arch Manning the #Browns QB of the future? 👀 "Keep an eye on him." -Bruce Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIb6p pic.twitter.com/tvnezKehPI — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) August 12, 2025

Manning has been projected to follow his family legacy and be the first player off the board, or at least the first quarterback taken in his draft class.

He has turned plenty of heads in limited opportunities at Texas.

Now, with Quinn Ewers having moved on, the door is wide open for Manning to show what he can do.

Yet, he’s not certain to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He could choose to return to college for another season, and given his family’s history, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him do that if he doesn’t like his potential destination.

Moreover, he still needs to prove that he’s got what it takes as a starter.

The Browns have two first-round picks next year, so they could find a way to get Manning if they want him.

But for now, it’s hard to believe their franchise quarterback is already on their roster.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Opens Up About Viral Exchange With Shedeur Sanders