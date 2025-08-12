Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Browns Insider Opens Up About Viral Exchange With Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

For months, Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi has shared his candid thoughts on Shedeur Sanders.

Those thoughts weren’t necessarily positive at times.

That’s why Sanders might not have a lot of love for Grossi, and after playing well against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener, he confronted him after Cleveland’s first preseason game.

When he was asked about that, Grossi said he liked the fact that Sanders waited until he got off the media podium to talk to him, but he didn’t like the fact that his brother recorded the interaction, as it made it a much bigger deal than it should’ve been.

“I appreciated the fact he didn’t say what was on his mind on the podium. I didn’t appreciate the fact that this interaction was filmed by his brother,” Grossi said.

Sanders didn’t seem angry or agitated.

If anything, he was playful and respectful, and while he let Grossi know that he kept receipts and listened to everything he said, he didn’t threaten him in any way.

In fact, they even laughed at the end.

Grossi reports and interprets what goes on with the Browns, and that’s going to rub some people the wrong way.

That doesn’t mean that there should be a feud, and there’s no need to read too much into respectful interactions.

Browns Nation