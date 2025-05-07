Browns Fans Won’t Like Colin Cowherd’s 2025 Prediction

The 2025 NFL season is still a few months away, but fans and analysts are already trying to make their best predictions about how everything will pan out.

Sportsbooks have already started to post bets about team win totals and which teams will win their divisions.

With that in mind, Colin Cowherd recently did a breakdown on his show, talking about how the standings will shake out.

He didn’t have much to say about the AFC North, indicating that the Baltimore Ravens should win the division, and he also predicts the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs.

Cowherd also believes the Cleveland Browns will finish dead last in the division, not buying into the hype of the team’s two newest quarterbacks.

“Browns I think are looking for a quarterback, Arch Manning in next year’s draft,” Cowherd said.

Even though the Browns have added four new QBs to the roster over the past few months, including two in the draft, Cowherd thinks the team isn’t settled at the position.

Teams have to have a strong, versatile quarterback to succeed in today’s NFL, and he doesn’t believe the Browns have found that in any capacity.

He was in on Shedeur Sanders during the pre-draft process, but with his supporting cast in mind, Cowherd isn’t so sure that he will make as big of an impact as people think.

A player like Arch Manning could be the ticket to success in the 2026 season and beyond if they get an early draft pick, but it’s still too early to tell how the 2025 campaign will shake out.

NEXT:

Tom Brady's Draft Advice To Shedeur Sanders Is Going Viral