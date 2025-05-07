Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Tom Brady’s Draft Advice To Shedeur Sanders Is Going Viral

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

If you were to ask the average NFL fan or analyst about Shedeur Sanders a few months ago, they likely would have told you that he was a lock to be a first-round pick.

Sanders lit it up at the University of Colorado, and his prospect profile looked like someone who could have a lot of success at the NFL level.

While many fans and analysts believed Sanders would be a first-rounder heading into the draft, things didn’t pan out when the lights were shining the brightest.

It wasn’t until the fifth round that the Cleveland Browns decided to trade up for him, selecting their second quarterback of the draft.

While Sanders seemingly handled this slide well, at least publicly, it doesn’t mean that the situation didn’t sting.

Because of this, legendary QB Tom Brady says that he texted Sanders a motivational message after the draft.

“I was pick 199, who could speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation,” Brady said.

Brady has already proven to be one of the best of all time, and Sanders is just getting started.

He might have been a higher-touted player at this point in his career than Brady was, but a fifth-round pick is not necessarily indicative of how his NFL life will turn out, one way or another.

For now, fans are just waiting patiently to see how the Browns’ QB situation shakes out and who will emerge as the starter after training camp and the preseason.

Browns Nation