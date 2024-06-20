Browns Free Agent Pickup Arrested For Alleged DUI Charge

The Browns have looked across the country for talent to fill their trenches as Cleveland GM Andrew Berry puts a premium on finding athletes for his offensive and defensive lines.

One individual Cleveland signed as a free agent the past two seasons is former Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps.

Phelps – who failed to make the 53-man roster in 2023 – now has an off-the-field issue to deal with, according to a recent report from analyst Noah Weiskopf.

The analyst shared on Twitter that Phelps was arrested in Key West, Florida on Wednesday night on an alleged DUI charge.

Phelps allegedly plowed his SUV into a high-end Florida restaurant, according to a Cleveland.com report.

The 6-foot-2 defensive end was charged with drunken driving after his vehicle struck the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West.

According to the police report, Phelps refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.

No one was injured during the incident as the restaurant was closed to the public at the time the vehicle struck the building.

A female passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, the police report detailed.

The Browns issued a statement on Thursday, noting that the organization was aware of the incident and would not make any further comments about Phelps’ alleged DUI.

The 23-year-old allegedly caused $300,000 in property damage to the restaurant, a separate CBS Sports report cited.

Phelps is one of eight defensive ends on the Cleveland roster heading into training camp.

