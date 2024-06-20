Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

The Browns wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week, finishing up their offseason workout regime before taking an extended break to prepare for training camp.

While most players will take well-deserved vacations during this time of year, some individuals have a different pathway in mind.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of those players as he continues to work on the field during the break.

Browns Digest shared a video clip on Twitter of Watson working out during the downtime.

The #Browns may be off for the summer but Deshaun Watson is still putting that work in

Watson originally shared the videos as part of his Instagram story.

In the video, Watson is working out at the Wasserman Football Center in Los Angeles, California, near his home.

The quarterback took four “snaps” from under the center before dropping back and faking a handoff each time.

In all four instances, Watson drops back and completes the passes 10-15 yards down the field to unidentified receivers on both his right and left side.

Watson is rehabbing a shoulder fracture from last season, an injury that cost the signal caller the majority of the 2023 regular season.

The quarterback was restricted to throwing every other day during the Browns’ OTA sessions and mandatory minicamp.

On the last day of the mandatory minicamp, Watson threw against a defense for the first time in 7-on-7 drills.

Previously, Watson had only thrown practice snaps against the air to his wide receivers.

Watson is expected to be available for the Browns’ season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

