Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, June 20, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Browns wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week, finishing up their offseason workout regime before taking an extended break to prepare for training camp.

While most players will take well-deserved vacations during this time of year, some individuals have a different pathway in mind.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of those players as he continues to work on the field during the break.

Browns Digest shared a video clip on Twitter of Watson working out during the downtime.

Watson originally shared the videos as part of his Instagram story.

In the video, Watson is working out at the Wasserman Football Center in Los Angeles, California, near his home.

The quarterback took four “snaps” from under the center before dropping back and faking a handoff each time.

In all four instances, Watson drops back and completes the passes 10-15 yards down the field to unidentified receivers on both his right and left side.

Watson is rehabbing a shoulder fracture from last season, an injury that cost the signal caller the majority of the 2023 regular season.

The quarterback was restricted to throwing every other day during the Browns’ OTA sessions and mandatory minicamp.

On the last day of the mandatory minicamp, Watson threw against a defense for the first time in 7-on-7 drills.

Previously, Watson had only thrown practice snaps against the air to his wide receivers.

Watson is expected to be available for the Browns’ season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

NEXT:  Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip

23 mins ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests 1 WR Will Struggle To Make 53-Man Roster

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks over the defense during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns' Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Myles Garrett Is Only Browns Player Named To Top 100 List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Take On Amari Cooper Extension

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Trade Value Too Low For Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan hangs a sign to welcome San Francisco 49ers Place Kicker Phil Dawson (9) [3150] to the stadium in action during a NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH.

Phil Dawson Earns Browns' Highest Honor

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Identifies 1 Moment Browns Are Looking Forward To This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Takes A Strong Stance On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies The Reason Amari Cooper's Extension Not Finished

2 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Rookie Player Will See Significant Playing Time

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Will Be Featured In New HBO Series

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Former Browns Player Makes Strong Statement About Recent NFL Injuries

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

PFF Names 1 Browns Player To All-Breakout Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward

Tony Fields Makes Case For Starting Role

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Foley Fatukasi #94 of the New York Jets in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Browns Suggest Nick Chubb Return Will Not Be Week 1

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Steelers DT Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Receive Significant Pay Increase

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

PFF Ranks Browns Among Top Overlooked Teams

5 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

3 Takeaways From The Browns' Offseason Practices

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Ephraim Banda Picks 1 Item He Wants From His Defenders

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Defender After Minicamp

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Fines For Missing Minicamp Revealed

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Injury

6 days ago

Browns Nation