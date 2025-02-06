Browns’ Free Agent QB Says He Would Be Interested In Joining Steelers

The Cleveland Browns might not be interested or even able to retain Jameis Winston beyond this season.

That’s why the former No. 1 pick has wasted no time during the offseason.

Over the past week, he’s already pitched himself to several teams, from the Tennessee Titans to the New York Giants.

Now, in his latest appearance on “Pardon My Take,” the FSU great even claimed that he would ‘love’ to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When asked about that, he claimed that even though he knows they have a rivalry with the Browns, he would absolutely love to play for head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I love Pittsburgh. I admire coach Mike Tomlin so much,” Winston said.

He also revealed that the very first Super Bowl ring he ever held was a 2009 Steelers championship ring.

Then again, we should take his words with a grain of salt.

No less than a minute later, he also stated that he would love to play for the Miami Dolphins even if he had to be a backup.

It seems like Winston is just trying to stay in the league at this point.

He’s someone who’s always going to say the right thing when cameras are on, and that’s perfectly fine.

He’s never going to meet the hype and expectations that accompanied him when he entered the league.

Winston is more suited to being a high-end backup than a starter at this point, and we experienced that firsthand last season.

Hopefully, he’ll get to prolong his NFL career for as long as he wants.

