Browns Predicted To Lose 3 Players If Myles Garrett Is Traded

The Cleveland Browns could lose several veterans this offseason.

Myles Garrett’s trade request has enraged the fan base, and it’s difficult to envision a positive outcome in the short term.

Recently, star CB Denzel Ward admitted that he would question his future with the organization if they traded Garrett.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Matt Fontana predicted that the Browns would lose three other veterans if that happened.

He took to X to claim that if the Browns lose Garrett and Ward, Joel Bitonio will retire, Wyatt Teller will leave, and the team will also choose to trade Grant Delpit.

Of course, there is a case to be made that all of these players would be better off elsewhere.

As great as Bitonio has been in his career, he’s inching closer to the end.

Teller’s salary is pretty high, and Delpit hasn’t been as efficient as expected.

Nevertheless, that’s beyond the point.

The Browns could take this as an opportunity to hit the drawing board and get younger, cheaper, and better for the future.

That means being bad for a couple of years and letting their best players go, but it might be the only way to get back to playoff contention.

Whatever the case, the only thing this team can’t do is drag out this situation.

They must capitalize on their assets while they still can, especially with the NFL Draft just a couple of months away.

