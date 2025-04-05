Browns Free Agent WR Predicted To Sign With Raiders

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been very active this offseason and seem to be waiting until the 2025 NFL Draft, where they have multiple picks to attempt to fill some of the many voids on the roster.

The offense has so many needs that it’s hard to focus specifically on any one of them, but the Browns desperately need wide receiver help alongside Jerry Jeudy.

That is why it hurts to hear that one writer recently predicted one of Cleveland’s key remaining free agents will leave for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brad Gagnon recently wrote an article linking free agent Elijah Moore to the Raiders, predicting he will eventually sign there to provide help for their new quarterback.

“He’s been tied to the Raiders, who make the most sense as a team that needs a field-stretcher for Geno Smith. The [Denver] Broncos, [Arizona] Cardinals, [Los Angeles] Rams and [New York] Giants also make sense,” Gagnon wrote for Bleacher Report.

There are a handful of accomplished wide receivers still on the market, and multiple teams have been tied to Moore, given his age and potential upside.

Moore has never played with a top-level quarterback and could be a source of untapped production at 25 years old and coming off two healthy seasons with the Browns.

He played all 17 games in each of his years with Cleveland and had a career-high 61 receptions for 538 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

No receiver had it easy in Cleveland over the past two years, given the fact that the Browns started five quarterbacks in 2023 and four in 2024, so there was no opportunity for Moore to develop any sort of continuity with anybody.

That said, he was one of the few forms of consistency in the offense and will leave behind another void if he signs elsewhere.

