Insider Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Raiders Draft Day Trade

The Cleveland Browns are in an interesting spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, holding the No. 2 overall pick as well as multiple picks afterward to fill in some of the many gaps on the roster.

So far this offseason, all the Browns have to show for it at quarterback is the addition of Kenny Pickett, which is why one insider recently proposed a blockbuster trade between Cleveland and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tony Grossi recently floated an idea that has the Browns sending the No. 2 pick to the Raiders for the No. 6 overall selection, as well as their second-round pick at No. 37 and a 2026 second-round pick.

In this scenario, Grossi proposes that the Raiders want two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, and the Browns would then be able to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 6.

“But if [the Raiders] would, I think Shedeur Sanders [and] two No. 2s would be greater value than Hunter alone. Again, the Browns like Sanders, just not enough to take him at No. 2. But they would like him a lot more along with the Raiders’ second-round pick this year, No. 37 overall, plus another second-rounder in 2026. “So imagine this scenario: The Browns use No. 6 on Sanders to compete with Kenny Pickett for their starting QB job. With No. 33 and No. 37, they can fill pressing needs at running back and offensive tackle. Then they still have two third-rounders, No. 67 and No. 94, to address other positions,” Grossi said, via The Land On Demand.

Grossi pointed out how the Browns like Sanders, which appears to be the case, but not enough for them to pass on edge rusher Abdul Carter to take the QB at No. 2, and this would allow them to get Sanders at No. 6 while also adding depth later on.

The problem with this deal is that nobody usually trades up this high in the draft if they aren’t taking a quarterback.

If anybody is trading up to No. 2, that team is likely only going to do it to take Sanders, and if the Browns trade down, they need to get more than a pair of second-round picks in return to justify passing on Carter, who is the consensus best player in the draft.

