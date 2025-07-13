Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Get Called Out For ‘Head-Scratcher’ Offseason Trade

Browns Get Called Out For ‘Head-Scratcher’ Offseason Trade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Get Called Out For ‘Head-Scratcher’ Offseason Trade
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns kicked off the offseason with a trade not many people saw coming.

They moved on from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get their hands on Kenny Pickett.

Most people assumed that they had done that to land Pickett as a backup or a third-string quarterback, but it didn’t take long before they dismissed that narrative and talked about him as a starter.

Fast forward to today, and they have four potential starting quarterbacks.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Seth Walder called them out for making this ‘head-scratching’ offseason move, essentially stating that they did it all for nothing:

“The Pickett trade was also a head-scratcher. The Browns didn’t know they were going to draft two quarterbacks when they dealt for him, but they still gave up more for him than the Eagles did a year ago, even though Pickett didn’t show anything to improve his value during the 2024 season,” Walder wrote.

Pickett hasn’t shown signs of promise in his first years in the league, and he barely played last season.

Nevertheless, to be fair, it’s worth noting that he’s never been put in a position to succeed either.

The Pittsburgh Steelers never seemed to be fully committed to him, and while that might raise some questions about him, they didn’t do much to bring out the best in his game.

They had a questionable offensive play-calling situation and not much talent around him.

All in all, Pickett has never been considered a high-end quarterback prospect, and there were doubts about him when he first entered the league.

But as much as the Browns gave up to get him from the Eagles, it’s not like they gave up a lot.

If anything, rolling the dice on a young quarterback who was a former first-round pick isn’t that bad of a gamble.

NEXT:  Joel Bitonio Earns Praise In New ESPN Survey
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation