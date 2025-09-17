Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns are staring 0-3 in the face as they head into a daunting matchup with the 2-0 Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and if Cleveland is going to pull an upset, it will need to play a much cleaner game than it did in a 41-17 blowout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Cleveland’s offensive line is going to have its hands full with new Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons, and it would be much easier to deal with him if starting right tackle Jack Conklin is good to go for Week 3, which looks more likely after Wednesday’s encouraging update.

Camryn Justice of WEWS shared footage of Conklin at practice on Wednesday, doing individual work and showing few restrictions as he works his way back from an elbow injury.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin (elbow) at practice, doing some individual work during the portion open to media. pic.twitter.com/hi6OBONpgP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 17, 2025

Conklin missed the Ravens game, but is trending towards playing against the Packers, where he’ll play a pivotal role in limiting Micah Parsons.

Cleveland’s main issue on offense thus far has been Joe Flacco turning the ball over four times, though the running game has been spotty and rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed a couple of kicks in Week 1.

For Cleveland to win this game and win more after Week 3, it has to win in the trenches, which was a major problem in 2024 when the Browns watched four different starting quarterbacks get sacked 66 times.

Conklin has missed 35 games since signing with the Browns in 2020, and if this offense is going to turn things around, it needs him to stay on the field.

He is one of the foundational pieces amongst a lot of new additions to the team, and hopefully, he’ll lock up Parsons on Sunday.

