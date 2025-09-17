Dawand Jones Explains Brief Absence Vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have a much different offense as they look to improve on what was the NFL’s worst unit last year by a number of different metrics.

One major change has been Dawand Jones taking over at left tackle after the organization moved on from Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jones has had a solid start to the season but raised some eyebrows when he missed a handful of plays against the Baltimore Ravens in that Week 2 loss.

He recently provided an explanation for that absence, saying it was head coach Kevin Stefanski’s call.

“I wasn’t dehydrated. It was just coach’s precaution to take me out. It was nothing wrong with me. He just wanted to make sure I was OK for the rest of the game,” Jones said.

#Browns LT Dawand Jones on what led to him getting a few plays off Sunday v #Ravens pic.twitter.com/9ZWDRoJDVB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 17, 2025

Jones’ explanation should make fans feel a bit better, and at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, it’s fair to give him a breather at times.

It was 82 degrees and humid in Baltimore during the game, which isn’t outrageous but could have an effect.

Jones has dealt with injury issues during his first two seasons, so while this may be seen as slightly unconventional for a coach to do with his starting left tackle, it’s not a bad idea to ensure he makes it through the year fully healthy.

There seems to be no real reason for concern right now, and Jones will need to be at full strength ahead of a difficult Week 3 matchup against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Shuts Down Reporter's Question About His Ability