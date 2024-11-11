Browns Get Good News On Injury Report

For the better part of two years, the Cleveland Browns have struggled with injuries that have kept them from fielding their full roster of preferred players.

Those injuries have limited what the Browns could do, and Cleveland has made the most of its situation by using their “next man up” mentality.

For perhaps the first time this season, Cleveland will not need to do that in their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared the good news on X on Monday.

“All Browns players on the roster were practicing after the bye week on Monday,” Greetham wrote.

All #Browns players on the roster were practicing after the bye week on Monday — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 11, 2024

The Browns have had at least one player miss the entire week’s practices for 10 consecutive weeks, and the last injury report listing that did not have at least one player the entire time was back in Week 1.

Still, multiple players that week – tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, to name a few – were not considered for their normal roles as they were recovering from prior-year injuries and expected to not participate against Dallas – the season-opening opponent.

The injury bug has bitten the Browns often this year, and a dozen players – including multiple starters – are on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

Cleveland’s next opponent – the New Orleans Saints – is also experiencing injuries on their roster.

The Saints revealed over the weekend that star wide receiver Chris Olave would be added to the IR, missing the contest against the Browns this Sunday.

Olave joins wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the injury list, suggesting the Saints will be missing multiple key offensive pieces for their Week 11 matchup against Cleveland.

