Browns Get High Praise For Big Draft Moves

The Cleveland Browns were the talk of the town during the 2025 NFL Draft for a number of reasons, most notably due to trading down from the No. 2 overall pick and passing on a chance to land two-way superstar Travis Hunter before eventually drafting his college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, in the fifth round and putting an end to his historic slide down the draft board.

While Sanders has generated most of the headlines, the class as a whole has been impressive thus far, and one analyst recently raved about the rookies Cleveland has brought in.

During a recent appearance on Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan, Marc Lawrence praised the Browns for their “outstanding” draft and even supported them passing on Hunter.

“I think they had an OUTSTANDING draft,” Lawrence said.

A number of Cleveland’s rookies are in a position to make a big impact in Year 1, including No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Cleveland desperately needs playmakers on both sides of the ball to establish themselves as foundational pieces for the future, and early indications are that all of these rookies have the ability to do so.

A lot of the focus has been on Sanders and the four-man quarterback competition that he and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel have been involved in throughout camp, but the rest of this class is much more likely to make an impact right away.

This season can’t start soon enough, so the Browns can wipe last year’s disastrous 3-14 season from memory.

