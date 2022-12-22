Browns Nation

Browns Get Some Good News Regarding Injured Players

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns‘ Thursday practice brought an early Christmas gift to concerned fans.

Two recently named Pro Bowlers will be playing on Saturday when the New Orleans Saints come to town.

Myles Garrett, who had been sidelined with an illness the past two days, is feeling better and back at practice.

Nick Chubb has not practiced for two days because of a foot injury and was back at it on Thursday.

 

What Stefanski Said About Garrett And Chubb

Coach Stefanski was evasive for the past two days about Chubb’s injury and availability for Saturday.

On Thursday regarding Garrett and Chub, Stefanski said:

“Nick looked good. Myles is feeling better. They look normal.”

 

More Good News: Pocic Is Active

In other good news, center Ethan Pocic has been activated and is expected to play.

Pocic suffered an MCL tear in the Bills game on November 20.

Thankfully it was not a complete tear so his recovery progressed a little quicker.

As Pocic put it:

“Not a complete tear. Could be worse, could be better, but I can’t really complain.”

He will be welcomed back on the offensive line that held it together in his absence but missed his high level of play.

 

Not So Good News

It would not be a true Browns injury discussion if there was not some so-so news thrown in.

John Johnson III is questionable for Saturday after suffering a thigh bruise during the Ravens game that caused him to exit early from one of his best games of the season.

Jadeveon Clowney is out for Saturday as he continues in the concussion protocol.

Alex Wright will replace Clowney.

 

Weather Will Be The 12th Man

By now, everyone has heard that the weather will be frightful on Saturday afternoon at kickoff.

That will play a huge factor in the game and will impact both healthy players and those playing through injuries.

 

 

 

