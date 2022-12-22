Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

The story of Deshaun Watson coming to play for the Cleveland Browns was filled with mystery.

When the team first went after him, the initial reports had him declining to come to Cleveland.

However, something changed, making him pick the Browns over the other teams fighting to get him

Now, Watson is telling people the story behind picking Cleveland as his new home.

Watson Credits One Person For His Decision To Play In Cleveland

While many still believe the fully guaranteed $230 million was the reason he came to Cleveland, Watson now reveals a different story.

Watson had one person which he gave credit for getting him to Cleveland, and that’s Kevin Stefanski.

The way he talked to him about football, instead of selling Cleveland to him, is what won him over.

Deshaun Watson said he chose the Browns in large part because of the way that he and Kevin Stefanski were able to talk about football. Said he has a story to share later, when the time is right. #Browns pic.twitter.com/5x1sB6M3qu — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 21, 2022

Stefanski talking about football and what the future holds for Watson was what meant the most to him.

However, there’s more to the story which the young quarterback says he will reveal when the time is right.

But what fans are getting is a story of how he wanted to talk about football, and not other things.

With him being away from the football field, it was something that hit home with him.

While fans are now curious about the other story, they must wait for when Watson is ready to tell the story.

However, it isn’t stopping the rumor mill online from assuming what the story is Watson is holding back.

While they make their guesses, fans will have to wait for the story from Watson himself.