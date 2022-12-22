Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The story of Deshaun Watson coming to play for the Cleveland Browns was filled with mystery.

When the team first went after him, the initial reports had him declining to come to Cleveland.

However, something changed, making him pick the Browns over the other teams fighting to get him

Now, Watson is telling people the story behind picking Cleveland as his new home.

 

Watson Credits One Person For His Decision To Play In Cleveland

While many still believe the fully guaranteed $230 million was the reason he came to Cleveland, Watson now reveals a different story.

Watson had one person which he gave credit for getting him to Cleveland, and that’s Kevin Stefanski.

The way he talked to him about football, instead of selling Cleveland to him, is what won him over.

Stefanski talking about football and what the future holds for Watson was what meant the most to him.

However, there’s more to the story which the young quarterback says he will reveal when the time is right.

But what fans are getting is a story of how he wanted to talk about football, and not other things.

With him being away from the football field, it was something that hit home with him.

While fans are now curious about the other story, they must wait for when Watson is ready to tell the story.

However, it isn’t stopping the rumor mill online from assuming what the story is Watson is holding back.

While they make their guesses, fans will have to wait for the story from Watson himself.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Browns helmet

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

58 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

2 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Priefer Has Harsh Response To Cade York's Missed Field Goal

16 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

24 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

2 days ago

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

3 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

5 days ago

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

No more pages to load