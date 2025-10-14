Browns Get Surprising Nod From Oddsmakers For Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns have only won one game this season.

However, it seems that the oddsmakers like their chances to increase it to two.

According to a report by Grant Puskar, the team will actually be favored ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Miami Dolphins:

“The Browns (yes the Browns) have opened as 2.5 point favorites for Sundays game vs. the Dolphins,” Puskar posted on X.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with this.

While this speaks volumes about the Dolphins’ current state, it makes perfect sense.

The Dolphins have been a disaster on both sides of the field.

They lost Tyreek Hill, their best pass-catcher, for the season, and their defense has been among the worst in the league.

Granted, the Browns’ offense hasn’t been much better, but the Dolphins will likely struggle to keep Quinshon Judkins in check.

Also, the Browns’ defense is still among the best in the league, and with Tua Tagovailoa’s tendency to put the ball in harm’s way, not to mention their subpar offensive line, the Browns’ pass-rush should feast on Sunday.

The Browns are usually better at home, and Tagovailoa rarely does well away from home.

More importantly, the Dolphins seem to be imploding right now, with their coach rumored to be on the hot seat.

That’s all to say that there’s absolutely no reason to believe the Browns shouldn’t win this game.

Failing to beat this team right now would be nothing short of a disaster, and it might lead to some very uncomfortable decisions and conversations.

This is a must-win game.

