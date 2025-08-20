Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Browns Get Unexpected Visitor At Training Camp

Yagya Bhargava
By
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Training camp routines can become predictable after weeks of preparation.

The Cleveland Browns found themselves with an unexpected visitor this week that broke up the monotony.

Actor Chris Meloni made an appearance at the team’s practice facility, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

His visit brought a different energy to what had been standard preparations for the upcoming season.

Meloni gained widespread recognition playing Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and its spin-off, Organized Crime.

That performance earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and established his tough-guy screen persona.

The veteran actor’s football background became clear during his time with the team. Players and coaches welcomed the change of pace from their usual routine.

Several team members took time for photos and brief conversations with Meloni.

His appearance offered a momentary break from the constant roster evaluations and position battles that define this time of year.

The visit provided an energy boost that the team seemed to appreciate.

Cleveland now turns its attention to Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Joe Flacco locked in as the starting quarterback, practices have focused on refining timing and expanding offensive concepts.

The final preseason game will showcase younger players fighting for roster positions. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders continue working to establish their roles behind Flacco in the quarterback room.

Saturday’s matchup represents the last chance for bubble players to make their case.

The Browns will use this opportunity to finalize depth chart decisions before cutting the roster down to 53 players.

