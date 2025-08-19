Jason Kelce Roasts Browns After Starting QB Announcement

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has sparked plenty of debate this season, with the team’s decision to start 40-year-old Joe Flacco drawing reactions from across the NFL landscape.

ESPN analyst Jason Kelce recently weighed in on Cleveland’s choice, delivering his perspective with the blend of insight and humor that has made him a popular voice in media.

Kelce didn’t hold back when discussing the Browns’ long history of instability at the position.

“Cleveland is not used to controversy at the QB position. It’s been a very stable position for a long time,” Kelce said.

🔥 Browns Starting QB. Jason Kelce Has His Colleagues in Tears 😂 "Cleveland is not used to controversy at the QB position. It's been a very stable position for a long time" https://t.co/XEPPtT7jdU pic.twitter.com/t8RziUaCvD — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) August 19, 2025

His sarcastic comment drew laughs from fellow ESPN panelists Ryan Clark, Adam Schefter, and Marcus Spears.

The reaction highlighted what everyone knows about Cleveland’s quarterback struggles over the past two decades.

Starting Flacco provides the Browns with veteran leadership, but the situation behind him remains fluid.

Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all vying for opportunities, with injuries and limited practice reps creating additional complications.

Cleveland’s quarterback carousel has been spinning for years. The franchise has cycled through numerous starters since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Tim Couch faced early struggles as the expansion team’s first quarterback. Johnny Manziel’s brief tenure became a cautionary tale. Baker Mayfield showed promise but couldn’t establish long-term stability.

Coaching changes and system overhauls have only added to the instability at the position.

The Browns continue searching for their franchise quarterback while trying to remain competitive in the present.

Flacco represents another attempt to find stability, even if temporarily, as the organization evaluates its younger options and plans for the future.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Reacts To Being Named Browns' Starting QB