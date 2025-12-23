Browns Given Highest Odds To Land Pro Bowl QB

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with four healthy quarterbacks, plus Deshaun Watson, on the roster. Now, some of them are gone, but the need for a franchise quarterback might remain. With that in mind, they might be tangled up in trade rumors for several veteran quarterbacks in the offseason.

According to Deadspin and oddsmakers, that might include Tua Tagovailoa: They have given the Cleveland Browns the highest odds to acquire him at (+200).

“The perennially quarterback-starved Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have been installed with the shortest odds to take a chance on Tagovailoa next season,” Field Level Media wrote.

The Miami Dolphins benched the former Alabama star, who might become the league’s new reclamation project. Then again, it’s hard to make a case for him being the answer to the Browns’ prayers.

For starters, the Browns should only consider getting him if the Dolphins release him. Otherwise, it would be just too much money to absorb.

More than that, Tagovailoa’s accuracy and turnover issues have been a problem for way too long.

Tagovailoa is admittedly undersized and doesn’t have elite arm strength; he’s even acknowledged that to the media. The Browns already tried their luck with a short and lefty quarterback this season in Dillon Gabriel, and things didn’t work out. Of course, that’s not to say that Tagovailoa may not be a good quarterback who only needs a change of scenery, but the Browns can’t afford to take that risk at this point.

He has a long history of injuries and bad play, and the Browns would probably be better off giving one of the rookies another chance.

