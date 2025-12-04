ESPN Reporter Delivers Worrisome Outlook For Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of issues to solve, but one of the biggest is their quarterback situation. The season is nearly over, and the future of that position still isn’t clear.

Right now, the Browns have to decide if they are going to stick with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, or choose a new QB in the upcoming draft.

And when it comes to Gabriel, Jake Trotter doesn’t believe he has what it takes to lead the team.

“I don’t think he performed well enough to be a competent backup QB. I didn’t see it in the games he started. It’s a really strange situation for them going forward,” Trotter said.

For much of the season, Gabriel was the team’s top choice, and Sanders sat on the sidelines. But then he suffered a concussion, and Sanders was finally given his chance.

Since then, he’s been the starting quarterback, and it seems like the Browns won’t be changing that approach any time soon. That means that Gabriel may not get any more chances to prove what he is capable of.

Gabriel will be waiting in limbo for the foreseeable future. If Sanders plays well, the team may hold off on drafting a quarterback, and Gabriel could be a backup QB next season.

However, if Sanders doesn’t deliver in the ways the Browns want, the team could seek a new quarterback in the draft, and Gabriel’s chances of playing at all next season could be nonexistent.

He is in a tough position because he didn’t impress during his time on the field this year, but he will get no more opportunities to try again. So instead, he has to wait.

Like many Browns fans, Gabriel will be closely watching Sanders in the weeks ahead and paying close attention to any plans the Browns are making for the draft. His future depends on it.

