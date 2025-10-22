Browns Given Unfavorable Odds Ahead Of Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns won their second game of the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Unfortunately, oddsmakers don’t believe Cleveland will repeat that performance in Week 8 on the road against the New England Patriots.

“The Browns are +7 underdogs at the Patriots on Sunday,” Nick Pedone wrote on X.

The over/under is at 40.5 points.

Truth be told, neither line should be much of a surprise at this point.

The Browns average the third-fewest total yards per game (287.0) and also rank No. 30 in points per game (16.1).

On the other hand, the Patriots are giving up the second-fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), and that spells trouble for running back Quinshon Judkins, who is the lone bright spot for Cleveland’s offense.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has taken a big leap and is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate.

He has New England averaging 25.9 points per game, which is ninth in the league.

The Browns’ pass rush will keep Maye on his toes, but so far this season, he’s completed 152 of 202 passes (75.2 percent) for 1,744 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 44 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Anything can happen in the NFL, and the Browns’ playoff-caliber defense should be able to keep them in a game against anybody.

But unless head coach Kevin Stefanski gives the Cleveland offense a little juice, and the receivers find a way to create some separation, it could be a long day for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

