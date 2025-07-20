Browns Given Unflattering Odds To Win Super Bowl

The Cleveland Browns had the second-worst record in the entire league last season.

As such, it only makes sense that some oddsmakers, fans, and analysts still don’t see this team as a playoff hopeful.

Nevertheless, it was still unflattering to see that the Browns currently have the second-worst odds (+30000) to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook, according to CBS Sports.

The Cleveland Browns are much better than the average three-win team.

They have a talented roster with some of the best defensive players in the game, and they added a promising one-two punch for their running game, although Quinshon Judkins is now likely to miss time with a suspension.

This team will have to work twice as hard as everybody else to get the benefit of the doubt, and not having a clear-cut starting quarterback clearly doesn’t do a lot to help their case.

Even so, judging by their roster and the rest of the league, they should have better odds than some of the teams listed above them, such as the Tennessee Titans.

At the end of the day, the Browns will have to prove their worth and that projections are meaningless.

Also, with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry potentially having their jobs on the line, this team desperately needs to do better than they did last season.

It’s time to prove that their trip to the playoffs a couple of years ago wasn’t a fluke and that they can be in that conversation on a yearly basis.

