Browns WR Called Out To ‘Prove Himself’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot of weapons right now.

Quinshon Judkins might lose some time with a suspension, and on top of the questions at the quarterback position, they still need to figure out whether they have a true WR1.

At least, that’s how Cecil Shorts III feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he wondered whether Jeudy could consistently be the type of alpha pass-catcher the Browns need, since he hasn’t been that kind of player in the past:

“Outside of that huge game, I think it was against Denver, when he went crazy, I think he averaged under 60 yards a game. To me, there’s still something that Jerry Jeudy needs to prove. I’m curious can Jerry Jeudy do it again? That’s his challenge. If he can do it again, he’s a [no.] 1 for sure, but can he do it again? That’s the tough part for Jerry. Can he be consistent with the catching? Can he be consistent making the big play?” Shorts said.

That’s a legitimate concern.

Jeudy has shown flashes of greatness, and he’s an absolute stud when he’s motivated.

He proved that in the loss to the Denver Broncos, as he wanted to make a statement against his former team, and he put up his best Randy Moss impersonation.

The Browns made the right call when they rolled the dice on him, but they took a big risk when they gave him a lofty contract extension before he played a single game for them.

Now, it’s all about bringing the best out of him, which might be easier said than done now that he’s been given WR1 status and a lot of money.

There’s no doubt about his talent and potential, but he needs to show up and show out every week.

