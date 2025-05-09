Browns GM Addresses Joe Flacco’s Role

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation appears settled heading into spring practices, with Joe Flacco positioned as the frontrunner despite significant additions at the position.

With Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury, Flacco seems poised to potentially rebuild on his surprising 2023 playoff run by taking first-team reps when workouts begin.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Flacco’s standing during a Friday morning appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“To take advantage of the reps that he gets and compete for the job. Like, it doesn’t really change. Like, we will have a number of professional individuals in that room, and they’ll get along well, they’ll work together. But Joe’s job also isn’t to bring along rookies. We have a very experienced and good coaching staff. That’s their job. Joe’s job is to compete and earn a role just like the others in the room,” Berry said.

"To take advantage of the reps he gets and compete for the job. Joe probably needs a lot less time on task. He's seen a lot of football, played a lot of football." 📞@Browns GM Andrew Berry w/ @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on QB Joe Flacco ⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/jD2y8Eb9gX pic.twitter.com/wsWXMrcwEc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 9, 2025

When questioned about whether Flacco truly needs extensive practice time given the supposed competition, Berry highlighted the veteran’s experience as a distinct advantage.

While most quarterbacks value regular practice repetitions, Berry noted that Flacco’s lengthy NFL career allows him to perform with minimal preparation compared to less experienced players.

His rapid adaptation to Cleveland’s system a few years ago showcases this rare ability.

The veteran’s deep understanding of the game means he can maintain effectiveness without requiring the same volume of practice snaps as others competing for the position.

