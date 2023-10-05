Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost more than just a divisional game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hit put an early end to Nick Chubb’s season, and it was obviously a massive blow to their aspirations.

Kevin Stefanski and his staff had no choice but to adapt and adjust and change the offensive gameplan going forward, as everybody knows, there’s no such thing as replacing a guy like Chubb.

However, GM Andrew Berry recently talked about his new-look RB room.

In an interview with 92.3 The Fan, Berry talked about how they feel confident about Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt’s complementary skill set, even though Chubb is a “unicorn” and a guy with a unique game.

Ford was expected to have a solid role out of the backfield, but as a backup, not as the main guy.

As for Hunt, the team didn’t even rush to sign him at the end of the season, and some fear he may not have that many miles left in the tank.

On the other hand, this could also be a bit of a blessing in disguise.

The team must rely heavily upon Deshaun Watson’s shoulders now, and that gives him the perfect opportunity to prove that he can be an MVP candidate again and that he’s worth every single penny the Browns will pay him for years to come.

The Browns enter their early-season bye week with a 2-2 record, which is far from ideal.

But this team still has a lot of fight left in them, regardless of who’s on the field.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

56 mins ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Highest-Graded Browns Offensive Player This Season

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Amari Cooper Co-Leads Notable NFL Category

5 hours ago

Browns helmet

Browns Defender Shares Encouraging Message After Loss

21 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Browns' Impressive Defensive Turnaround From Last Season

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson's Injury

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Issue With Deshaun Watson's Week 4 Absence

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Names Star RB As Option For The Browns

1 day ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reacts After Getting Major Honor From Browns

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Notes What Went Wrong Against The Ravens

3 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ronald Darby #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Fiery Reaction After Browns' Loss To Ravens

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Denzel Ward’s Notable Start To The Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku (85) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

David Njoku Sends Clear Message After Getting Hurt At Home

4 days ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

5 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Preparation

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Add Notable Playmaker To The Injury Report

5 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Steelers Defender Is In Awe Of The Browns Defense

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Harbaugh Shares His Thoughts On Browns Defense

5 days ago

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

No more pages to load