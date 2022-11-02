Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson’s Status

Ever since the Cleveland Browns made their trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022, he’s been surrounded by controversy.

His antics off the field led him to getting an 11-game suspension this season.

However, the Browns GM, Andrew Berry, is now confirming what Watson’s status is as the team head into their bye-week.

So what is this news that’s being confirmed with Watson’s status?

Berry Confirms Watson Will Start Against The Houston Texans

With Watson eligible to play during week 13 of the NFL season, Berry lets everyone know he’s starting Watson when that time comes.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry says he expects QB Deshaun Watson to start when he's eligible to play in Week 13 in Houston. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 2, 2022

While Watson’s controversies tarnish him, Berry isn’t changing course with the team’s biggest investment.

To him, this is Watson’s team, regardless of how backup QB Jacoby Brissett is playing.

However, the news isn’t something some fans are happy to hear as Watson’s misdeeds had fans wishing the Browns never got him before the trade went through.

If this team trades for Deshaun Watson, i am out. Morals over Ws…sports teach life lessons, you should have NEVER gotten involved with this! — ❌ichael ❌cFerren (@mrmcferren) March 16, 2022

While fans might not like Watson, there’s another issue with his return to the field during week 13.

Will Watson Be Game Ready When He Returns To Play?

It’s been nearly two years since Watson has played a regular season snap.

While he got some reps in during the preseason and at practice before his suspension, it doesn’t mean he’s ready to return.

If he doesn’t have chemistry with his teammates, something Brissett is building, then starting him will end in disaster.

With fans against the Browns getting him, he can’t afford to make any mistakes.

If he does, those fans will use this against him and the Browns for making a disastrous trade for him.