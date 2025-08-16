Browns GM Had Message For Shedeur Sanders After First Game

The Cleveland Browns struck gold in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders stepped into the spotlight and delivered a performance that had the organization buzzing after a convincing 30-10 victory.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while directing 10 offensive drives that produced 21 points.

The Colorado product displayed the poise and confidence that made him a standout in college football.

After the game, general manager Andrew Berry made his way to the sideline to deliver a personal message to his draft pick.

“Really, really good job,” Berry told Sanders while bringing him in for a dap. “I’m proud of you. Really really nice job.”

"Really, really good job," Berry told Sanders. "I'm proud of you."

Sanders smiled and playfully pushed back, suggesting Berry was only “kind of proud.”

The GM didn’t dismiss the joke but acknowledged the performance wasn’t perfect while emphasizing that Sanders made plays and managed the offense effectively.

Moreover, he even urged Sanders to carry the lessons from that night into joint practices and the next preseason game.

Sanders entered training camp facing long odds in a crowded quarterback room.

With veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Tyler Huntley alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, few expected the former Colorado star to see significant action early.

Circumstances created an opening, and Sanders seized it.

Rather than crumbling under pressure, he showed the swagger and field awareness that caught Cleveland’s attention during the draft process.

The rookie’s ability to stay composed while directing scoring drives demonstrated why the Browns invested in his potential despite his late-round selection.

