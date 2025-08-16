Kenny Pickett Says He’s ‘Impressed’ With Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns haven’t made a decision on their starting quarterback, but now that Kenny Pickett has returned from the hamstring injury that kept him out of training camp for a bit, he is back putting pressure on the coaching staff to give him the job.

It has been interesting to see how Pickett has fit in during his first camp with the organization, and he recently mentioned how impressed he was with one rookie in particular.

“I think we have an unbelievable tight end room. Obviously with [David Njoku], everyone knows what he can do, but [Harold Fannin Jr. has] really stepped up. You know, I’m really impressed with the intensity that he practices. He’s such a quiet guy. And then he goes in there and really competes hard and he’ll take on a [linebacker] and run plays at a defensive end one-on-one. He’ll take them on with no problem and then go out there and run great routes. So, I’m really impressed with Harold and what I think he can bring to this team, if he stays on the track that he’s on right now,” Pickett said, via Cleveland.com.

Fannin set FBS records for tight ends last season at Bowling Green with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards, and at 21 years old, he has the skill set to contribute to this offense immediately.

Pickett isn’t the only one who has been impressed with the third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, and it will be interesting to see how head coach Kevin Stefanski deploys Fannin and David Njoku at the same time.

This was the worst scoring offense in the NFL last season, and the Browns need playmakers wherever they can find them.

Fannin is capable of being exactly that and could make up for the fact that the front office didn’t do much to upgrade their wide receivers this offseason.

