Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

By

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns seemed to have everything under control when they hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Then, Doug Pederson’s team turned the tables, with Trevor Lawrence looking way sharper and on point in the second half, and they managed to make it a close game.

Kevin Stefanski and company managed to keep their composure and secure a hard-fought 31-27 win, and according to Browns right guard Wyatt Teller, QB Joe Flacco had plenty to do with that (via Tom Withers on Twitter).

Apparently, Flacco was something like “the voice of reason” on the sidelines for the team, making sure the team didn’t panic and take care of business.

Those are the kind of intangibles that come with a veteran quarterback and a proven winner like Joe Flacco.

Most Browns fans grew to hate him during his days with the Baltimore Ravens, but it’s safe to assume that they would’ve all wanted him to play for their team.

Flacco is a proven winner in this league, and no moment is going to be too big for him.

He’s already won a Super Bowl and is a veteran, so it’s not like he has anything left to prove at this point in his career, and he’s not doing this for money, either.

The Browns have lacked this kind of leadership for quite a while now.

And while everybody expects Deshaun Watson to be that guy at some point, the front office deserves plenty of praise for reaching out to Flacco when the team was in clear need of a guy like him.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

