Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are fully embracing Joe Flacco and vice versa.

If someone had told the fans that they were going to root for Flacco one day, most of them would’ve burst out laughing, but that’s just the way things go in this line of business.

Once a foe, Flacco has rapidly embraced a leadership role since arriving in Berea.

That was on full display as soon as he made the team.

According to a report by The Athletic (via MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter), Flacco picked up a dinner tab for the offensive line and quarterbacks just six days after arriving, showing how thankful he was for getting an opportunity to play the game he loves again.

Flacco has led the Browns to a 1-1 record, but there should be no doubt about his status as QB1 for the time being.

He’s finally given Kevin Stefanski some steady quarterback play, and while he’s obviously made some mistakes, he’s been the best quarterback the team has had this season, even ahead of Deshaun Watson.

This gesture shows one of the main reasons why the Browns were right to give him a call.

He’s a veteran; he’s been there and done that way too many times, and he knows what it takes to go the distance in this league.

No wonder the rest of the team has embraced him with open arms and so quickly, and while it’ll always be an odd feeling for Browns fans to root for him, the Cleveland faithful better get used to it.

