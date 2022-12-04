Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

By

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are now 5-7 after their win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

However, the win had an incredible stat for the Browns in this game.

So what is this statistic and why is it so incredible?

 

Browns Made Some Scoring History In Victory Over Texans

It’s been over a decade since an NFL team has scored at least 27 points without an offensive touchdown.

However, the Browns’ 27 points against the Texans saw the team having no offensive touchdowns.

The 27 points by the Browns is the fourth most points scored without an offensive touchdown since 1933.

While the points are history making, they are also a cause for concern for the team.

With Deshaun Watson making his return to the NFL, some thought he could light things up.

However, his play against his former team saw him making plenty of mistakes.

With those mistakes came many opportunities for the Texans to win the game.

But thanks to the defense of the Browns, and a punt return by Donovan Peoples-Jones, they scored three touchdowns.

While the passing offense was horrible, everyone else was looking solid.

 

Can The Browns Keep Up With Their Defensive Dominance?

If the Browns want a playoff spot, they need more wins.

However, they might need their defense to dominate teams to win their upcoming games.

With Watson clearly having issues, they can’t rely on him to get them wins.

While the defense was looking good on Sunday, they were playing against a broken team.

It will be tough for them to continue dominating their remaining opponents, who are mostly playoff contenders.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Comments

  1. Geenie says

    Watson hasn’t played in 700 days. Give the man a break. Give him a cpl weeks. I’m sure he will get the offense performing much better. For those folks who thought he was gonna show up & do magic that was a totally unrealistic expectation. WTG defense. Great game!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jakeem Grant Reacts To DPJ TD

23 mins ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Win Over Texans

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Grading Deshaun Watson's First Game With Browns

2 hours ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Fans React To Browns Win Over Texans

4 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

9 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Hype Video In Return

10 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns

2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

11 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

20 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Houston Texans Score Predictions

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches his team during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over Texans

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Kareem Hunt Playing In His Final 6 Games For Browns?

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's First Game

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Texans

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/2/22)

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will The Browns' Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?

3 days ago

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

3 days ago

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Texans

No more pages to load