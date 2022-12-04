Browns Had An Incredible Stat In Win Versus Texans

The Cleveland Browns are now 5-7 after their win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

However, the win had an incredible stat for the Browns in this game.

So what is this statistic and why is it so incredible?

Browns Made Some Scoring History In Victory Over Texans

It’s been over a decade since an NFL team has scored at least 27 points without an offensive touchdown.

However, the Browns’ 27 points against the Texans saw the team having no offensive touchdowns.

The Browns scored 27 points without an offensive TD today. That's the 4th most since 1933 and the most since 2010 🤯 (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/5YrQkt7R0C — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

The 27 points by the Browns is the fourth most points scored without an offensive touchdown since 1933.

While the points are history making, they are also a cause for concern for the team.

With Deshaun Watson making his return to the NFL, some thought he could light things up.

However, his play against his former team saw him making plenty of mistakes.

With those mistakes came many opportunities for the Texans to win the game.

But thanks to the defense of the Browns, and a punt return by Donovan Peoples-Jones, they scored three touchdowns.

While the passing offense was horrible, everyone else was looking solid.

Can The Browns Keep Up With Their Defensive Dominance?

If the Browns want a playoff spot, they need more wins.

However, they might need their defense to dominate teams to win their upcoming games.

With Watson clearly having issues, they can’t rely on him to get them wins.

While the defense was looking good on Sunday, they were playing against a broken team.

It will be tough for them to continue dominating their remaining opponents, who are mostly playoff contenders.