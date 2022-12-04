3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Win Over Texans

The Cleveland Browns left their game against the Houston Texans with a 27-14 victory.

However, that victory revealed some interesting things with the Browns roster.

With Deshaun Watson making his debut with the Browns, fans learned a lot from the game.

So what are three things we learned in the Browns win over the Texans?

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones Has Some Magic On Special Teams

In his three seasons with the Browns, Donovan Peoples-Jones had no return touchdowns for the team.

However, he got his first career return touchdown off a 76-yard punt return.

The touchdown energized the Browns and gave them the first lead of the game.

While he isn’t featured much, he was a blessing for the Browns on Sunday.

2. Deshaun Watson Was Looking Out Of Rhythm

In his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Deshaun Watson was looking out of rhythm.

Bad ball placement and mistakes led to him going 12-for-22, with one interception and no touchdowns.

He also had an embarrassing 131 passing yards for the day.

If Watson is the savior of the Browns franchise, he wasn’t showing it during his return to the NFL.

1. Browns Defense Saves The Day For The Team

Several defensive plays led to the Browns claiming their victory over the Texans.

A four-yard fumble return by Denzel Ward and a 16-yard interception by Tony Fields II both led to touchdowns.

Had this never happened, the Browns could have lost a very winnable game against the Texans.

However, the defense stepped up when the team needed them the most, helping them win the game.