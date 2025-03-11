Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Had Interest In Former 49ers Pro Bowl DT

Browns Had Interest In Former 49ers Pro Bowl DT

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Had Interest In Former 49ers Pro Bowl DT
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns want to revamp their offensive and defensive line.

Unfortunately, they just lost one of their potential candidates on the free agent market.

According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, the team had a level of interest in signing veteran DT Javon Hargrave.

The San Francisco 49ers released the talented veteran, but the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting a deal done with him.

Hargrave is coming off an injury-riddled season.

Torn triceps limited him to just three games, and he logged seven tackles and one sack during that span.

However, we’ve already seen what he’s capable of in the past, as he had at least seven sacks in each of his previous three years.

If the Vikings pull this off, they will have one of the most stacked and revamped defensive lines in the game.

The Browns have an aging defensive line, and while Myles Garrett is still the best pass rusher in the business, he could certainly use some help.

Some believe the team could be leaning towards drafting Abdul Carter with the No. 2 selection, but as talented as the young defensive end is, the team’s need for a franchise quarterback might force them to take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward instead.

NEXT:  Report: Browns Showing Interest In Former Giants QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation