Browns Had Interest In Former 49ers Pro Bowl DT

The Cleveland Browns want to revamp their offensive and defensive line.

Unfortunately, they just lost one of their potential candidates on the free agent market.

According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, the team had a level of interest in signing veteran DT Javon Hargrave.

The San Francisco 49ers released the talented veteran, but the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting a deal done with him.

Hargrave is coming off an injury-riddled season.

Torn triceps limited him to just three games, and he logged seven tackles and one sack during that span.

However, we’ve already seen what he’s capable of in the past, as he had at least seven sacks in each of his previous three years.

If the Vikings pull this off, they will have one of the most stacked and revamped defensive lines in the game.

The Browns have an aging defensive line, and while Myles Garrett is still the best pass rusher in the business, he could certainly use some help.

Some believe the team could be leaning towards drafting Abdul Carter with the No. 2 selection, but as talented as the young defensive end is, the team’s need for a franchise quarterback might force them to take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward instead.

