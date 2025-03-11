Report: Browns Showing Interest In Former Giants QB

The Cleveland Browns have to explore all their options.

As of now, most signs indicate that they will use their No. 2 pick to get a rookie quarterback.

However, this class isn’t the richest at the position, not to mention the fact that even if it were, whoever they get might still not be ready to start right out of the gate.

That’s why they’re also keeping tabs on several free agents.

We’ve already seen several players join new teams, but the Browns still have some options.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they’ve shown an interest in going after Daniel Jones:

“Vikings backup Daniel Jones, the former No. 6 overall pick of the Giants, is still apparently mulling his opportunities, including staying in Minnesota. But Jones, 27, also wants an opportunity to start, and he’ll sit behind J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick last year. The Browns have inquired about Jones, and might still be in the mix,” Cabot said.

Jones is still young, and we’ve seen players like Sam Darnold get their careers back on track after struggling early on.

Perhaps he just needs a different scenery or a new system to finally be at his best.

Granted, there are also more than enough reasons not to want him, given his well-documented struggles and seemingly low ceiling.

On the other hand, he might be a cheap option, and the Browns won’t be under a lot of pressure to hold onto him or give him many opportunities if he struggles right out of the gate.

Kirk Cousins still seems to be the best option for this team, but he has yet to be released by the Atlanta Falcons, and that might not happen at all.

If that’s the case, then Jones might be among the available players, and the Browns will have no choice but to give him a chance.

