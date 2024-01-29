Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

Will Kevin Stefanski be calling plays for the Cleveland Browns in 2024?

Or will he relinquish that duty to someone else on the offensive staff?

Those are two of the questions fans have as the Browns make their way through the offseason.

As Cleveland podcaster Tyler Johnson recently noted on Twitter, the Browns may have some options with who they want to do the play-calling.

The #Browns now have four offensive coaches that have play-calling experience: – Kevin Stefanski

– Ken Dorsey

– Tommy Rees

– Chad O’Shea pic.twitter.com/0sC0TqMsb5 — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) January 28, 2024

With some of the offensive coaching additions, Cleveland now has four guys with play-calling experience on their staff.

Those four are Stefanski, Ken Dorsey, Tommy Rees, and Chad O’Shea.

Rees is the new tight ends coach, with O’Shea returning as receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

They figure to be dark horses in terms of serving as Cleveland’s play-caller.

Instead, I think this boils down to Stefanski and Dorsey.

Stefanski has called the offense since arriving in Cleveland.

Fans aren’t always in love with how he orchestrates a game plan, and he’s earned some of the criticism, but otherwise, he has mostly been solid.

Then there’s Dorsey.

The Buffalo Bills canned Dorsey earlier this year after stumbling to a 5-5 start.

An increase in turnovers for Josh Allen, along with a dip in scoring, led to that decision by Buffalo.

Prior to this season, though, Dorsey and Allen led one of the most prolific offenses in the league, with Allen taking huge strides as a quarterback.

The Browns scooping him up quickly this offseason tells me they want Dorsey to lead Deshaun Watson to similar success.

Whether that includes calling his plays or not is to be determined.