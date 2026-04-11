Browns Have A Clear Problem Heading Into Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several areas that need improvement in the new season, and one of them is their wide receiver unit.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Irie Harris crunched the numbers and clearly laid out just how much the Browns need help with their wide receiver corps.

When it comes to yards after the catch, few teams did worse than the Browns last season.

“The Browns’ receivers could be better overall in gaining yards after the catch. Last season, Isaiah Bond led Browns receivers in yards after catch (4.7), Jerry Jeudy ranked second (3.4) and Cedric Tillman (2.9) was third, per Pro Football Focus. Once again, let’s look at the 2025 season rankings to pinpoint what exactly is considered a good rate of YAC. Among qualifying wide receivers, Dallas’ KaVontae Turpin led the NFL in average YAC (8.2), followed by Kansas City’s Rashee Rice (8.1), per PFF. Twenty-three players averaged half of that in YAC, with 11 of those averaging six yards or more. Bond tied for 29th in YAC (4.7), and 28 players averaged 4.8 yards or more. There’s room for progression in Cleveland,” Harris wrote.

Bond still has room to grow, particularly when it comes to yards after catch. But it is important to remember that last season was his first in the league. With more experience, he could take a noticeable step forward in 2026. The same could be said for the rest of the Browns’ wide receiver group, including Jerry Jeudy, who dealt with inconsistency.

Cleveland knows it needs better production from this unit, and they will likely upgrade the position through the draft.

That is where Carnell Tate continues to enter the conversation. The Ohio State standout has been heavily linked to the Browns and is widely viewed as one of the top receivers in this class. If Cleveland truly wants him, it will likely have to use the No. 6 overall pick.

If they decide Tate is the missing piece, they shouldn’t hesitate at all in taking him with their first pick.

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