Browns Have A Major Concern On The Offensive Line

While the spotlight continues to shine on Cleveland’s quarterback competition, another critical issue is quietly emerging.

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line, once viewed as a reliable foundation, now faces serious questions about its future stability.

Regardless of who claims the starting quarterback role, success begins with adequate protection and effective blocking schemes.

The Browns cannot afford to overlook this fundamental aspect of building a competitive offense.

PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema recently addressed this concern while evaluating team needs across the league.

“This entire offensive line could be gone within the next two years, and yet, the Browns don’t have any legitimate options waiting in the wings,” Sikkema said.

The analyst’s evaluation reveals troubling trends throughout the unit.

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, both former All-Pro performers, have crossed the 30-year threshold and showed noticeable regression last season.

Their PFF grades settled in the mid-60s, reflecting a significant decline from their peak years.

Center Ethan Pocic struggled with consistency, allowing more pressures than he had experienced since his rookie campaign.

The situation becomes more concerning when considering Jack Conklin’s injury history, alongside Dawand Jones, who also faced difficulties throughout the 2024 season.

The talent remains within the current group, but Cleveland cannot ignore how rapidly this foundation could crumble.

Age and performance decline have created a ticking clock that demands immediate attention from the front office.

Building for the future requires decisive action across multiple fronts.

Whether through strategic draft selections, targeted free agency signings, or developing younger players already on the roster, the Browns must prioritize offensive line stability.

The organization cannot afford a passive approach while hoping for natural improvement. Cleveland’s fanbase deserves better after years of patience and disappointment.

