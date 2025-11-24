Browns Nation

Monday, November 24, 2025
Browns Have An Alarming Problem With Jerry Jeudy

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

When Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded for Jerry Jeudy in the 2024 offseason, the move was widely praised by the national media. As a former first-round pick, many believed Jeudy’s lack of production was due to the dysfunction he faced with the Denver Broncos.

Just days after he was acquired, the Browns inked him to a three-year contract extension to show their faith in his ability.  After catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2024, Jeudy was considered one of the best moves of the offseason, and the biggest question moving forward was whether he could be the Browns’ No.1 WR.

Fast forward to today, and Jeudy is having one of the worst seasons of his career.

On top of that, he had an embarrassing fumble on Sunday during the Browns’ win over the Raiders when he hesitated and seemed to try to juke the defender.

Jeudy’s Future In Cleveland Should Be An Offseason Conversation

Last week, at a press conference before Sunday’s game, Jeudy seemed bothered and irritated by questions, giving only short answers. This came soon after it was announced that Shedeur Sanders would start for the Browns against the Raiders.

Jeudy appears to be frustrated with the Browns for reasons we will likely never know, but the facts that we do know are his results on the field.  With six games left, he has alarmingly regressed from the 2024 season, and the questions about him being a potential WR1 for the Browns should be over.

With so many young players at wide receiver, the Browns need leadership and production, but Jeudy has provided neither this season. While it is clear that the Browns need more talent at wide receiver, Jeudy’s future in Cleveland should be a conversation for the front office in the offseason.

Are you going to bring in young receiver talent and pair him with veterans who often lack focus, produce little, and consistently rank among the league leaders in drops?

Just like a young quarterback room, the wide receiver group needs a veteran mentor who can lead and perform. This season’s on-field results make it clear the Browns are not getting that.

Browns Nation