Browns Have Decision To Make At Center Before Bengals Game

With Halloween just around the corner, don’t be surprised if Cleveland Browns fans start speaking about curses surrounding their team.

At the very least, this fan base may use curse words to describe what’s going on with the Browns’ offensive line this season.

On the third play from scrimmage, Cleveland’s backup center Nick Harris went down with a broken leg, forcing Michael Dunn into action as starting center Ethan Pocic was unavailable for the contest.

In Monday’s press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the team will have a decision to make this week at the position if Pocic cannot return.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared on X Stefanski’s thoughts about the current situation at center for the Browns.

“Kevin Stefanski said C Ethan Pocic (knee) getting better, not sure of status for Sunday vs. Cincy,” Petrak wrote, adding, “With Nick Harris out with broken leg, would have to decide if stick with Michael Dunn at center if Pocic can’t play.”

Dunn filled in admirably for Harris, logging 57 snaps for the offense as he originally started the game as the right guard.

When Dunn was moved to center, rookie Zak Zinter was called into action to fill Dunn’s role.

Dunn was flagged for one penalty in the game, a holding call in the fourth quarter that kept Cleveland from converting a third-down-and-six at the Eagles 24-yard line.

Pocic had played in five games to start the season, injuring his knee against Washington in Week 5.

The starting center has not played a full season in Cleveland during his three years as a Brown, missing seven games since 2022.

