Browns Have Haul Of 2026 Draft Picks After Recent Trade

The Cleveland Browns are positioning themselves for future success through strategic draft asset accumulation.

The franchise has been methodically converting roster depth into valuable draft capital as they prepare for what many consider a crucial 2026 draft class.

Cleveland’s Director of Football Communications, Dan Murphy, recently outlined the team’s complete collection of 2026 draft picks following their latest transaction.

“Own picks in rounds 1-5. 1st round pick from Jacksonville (2025 draft day trade). 6th round pick from Detroit (DE Za’Darius Smith trade). 6th round pick from Jets (DT Jowon Briggs trade). 7th round pick from Seattle (DE Za’Darius Smith trade),” Murphy noted on X.

The Browns completed a trade that sent defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-round selection in the same draft.

This move exemplifies Cleveland’s approach of transforming depth players into future opportunities.

Briggs had limited impact during his rookie season after being selected in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.

The defensive tackle found himself buried on a depth chart that features Myles Garrett and promising rookie Mason Graham. His departure creates roster space while adding another pick to Cleveland’s growing collection.

The front office has a particular interest in the 2026 draft due to its projected quarterback talent.

Cleveland’s ongoing uncertainty at the position makes this draft class especially appealing for long-term planning.

Having multiple late-round selections provides flexibility for potential trade packages or targeting specific positional needs.

The Browns can now bundle picks to move up in drafts or address roster gaps as they emerge.

