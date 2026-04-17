Insider Says Browns No. 6 Pick Will Come Down to 2 Prospects

The Cleveland Browns have two glaring holes on this roster heading into Draft Day. The biggest needs are upgrades at wide receiver and offensive tackle. Both issues could be fixed during the draft, but which will come first?

The Browns own the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks during the first round this year. There has been speculation that Cleveland will trade down once again. If they decide to hold onto the pick, then they could make a serious upgrade at one position with the 6th overall pick.

Recently, ESPN Insider Tony Grossi laid out what he thinks the Browns will do with their top selection on Draft Day.

“I think it’s going to come down to [Francis] Mauigoa and [Spencer] Fano,” Grossi said.

FLASH MOCK DRAFT WITH @TonyGrossi: 1. Mendoza

2. Reese

3. Bailey

4. Love

5. Styles

6. Mauigoa Would you like this outcome for the Browns? FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jVQkLXPTOe pic.twitter.com/WC2qIUI57S — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 17, 2026

During their flash Mock Draft, Grossi had the Browns taking Mauigoa with their 6th overall pick. That’s a solid pick given the Browns’ need for an upgrade at the tackle spot. Mauigoa was the sixth-best prospect in the Nation when he committed to the University of Miami in 2023. The 20-year-old is drawing comparisons to Detroit Lions stud Penei Sewell.

On the other hand, Fano isn’t a bad pick with the sixth overall selection. The 6’5″ and 311 lb tackle could be an immediate impact player in Cleveland. He won the Outland Trophy and was named an All-American in 2025. He’s a year older than Mauigoa, but he might be more ready for the professional level. Fano has the size and athleticism to be an excellent right or left tackle in the NFL.

Between the two tackles, Mauigoa is projected slightly higher than Fano, but the Browns can’t go wrong either way. According to ESPN insider Mel Kiper, neither tackle is projected to be selected until around pick 10. Given the Browns’ needs, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them reach for a tackle early in the draft. Cleveland could potentially trade down, but there’s no guarantee they will get either player if they do that.

The best course of action is for Cleveland to select the player it believes in, regardless of projections.

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Insider Reveals What Browns Should Demand In Trade Down Scenario