Monday, August 26, 2024
Browns Have Intriguing Decisions To Make At WR Position

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns switched offensive schemes after coordinator Alex Van Pelt was fired following the team’s 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in last season’s AFC playoffs.

Cleveland hired Ken Dorsey to assume the role, and the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator implemented an offense that uses three- and four-receiver sets, an offense similar to the one quarterback Deshaun Watson excelled in with his former team.

The Browns had several wide receivers on the team to start the offseason and added even more, like acquiring Jerry Jeudy via trade and drafting Jamari Thrash in the fifth round.

Currently, the team has 10 wide receivers on the roster, a number too high to keep for a 53-man roster.

Will the Browns keep eight wide receivers heading into the regular season?

And which Cleveland wide receivers will be waived from the roster?

These decisions are intriguing for two reasons.

First, the Browns do not have two of their predicted top three receivers signed beyond the 2024 season as both Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper are playing in the final season of their current contract.

Cleveland could view their current receiving corps as deep enough to rely on in the future, making those starters expendable in the future.

And second, does the team part with the talent it acquired through the draft like Michael Woods (who caught a team-best five catches for 52 yards in the final preseason game), Cedric Tillman, or David Bell?

Or will Cleveland cut players like Jaelon Darden – a third-year player who previously made the Cleveland roster in 2022 and 2023 – and James Proche II after the latter started one game in 10 appearances last season for the team?

Certainly, the Browns have intriguing decisions to make at the wide receiver position over the next 36 hours.

NEXT:  PFF Recognizes 2 Browns Players With High Marks After Seahawks Contest
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

