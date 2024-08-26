PFF Recognizes 2 Browns Players With High Marks After Seahawks Contest

Although the Cleveland Browns did not win their final preseason contest, the AFC North squad looked markedly better offensively against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Defensively, one player stood out among the crowd despite the team allowing a preseason-worst 37 points.

PFF recognized two players with high marks on the afternoon as both safety Tyler Coyle and quarterback Tyler Huntley earned grades above 80 for their performances Saturday (via Twitter).

Highest-graded Browns in the preseason finale: 🥇 Tyler Coyle – 88.5

🥈 Tyler Huntley – 82.0

🥉 Isaiah McGuire – 75.0

🏅 Myles Harden – 74.8

🏅 Lorenzo Thompson – 73.6 pic.twitter.com/1MgodcjjCB — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) August 25, 2024

For Huntley, the performance was his best of the preseason by far.

The quarterback finished 17-of-22 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Huntley also finished with 14 yards on the ground off two rushes in the Browns’ preseason finale.

The former Pro Bowler was credited with “producing two big-time throws to no turnover-worthy plays,” PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness surmised.

His performance will make Cleveland’s decision as to which third-string quarterback the team should keep – a choice between Huntley and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson – a much harder decision than it would have been just a week prior.

PFF analyst Ben Cooper also anointed Huntley as the player of the game as he “completed both of his 20-plus-yard throws and accounted for 11 first downs through the air.”

The Browns picked up Coyle on August 16 after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers.

Coyle earned the highest grade among all Browns athletes with an 88.5 rating, recording three tackles for Cleveland in the contest.

The safety is looking to land on a 53-man roster for the second time in his NFL career after playing in three games for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

