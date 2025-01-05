Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Have Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

A 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens finished out the 2024 NFL regular season for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Cleveland limped to a 3-14 record during the 2024 NFL campaign, losing the final six games of the season by an average of 16 points.

The Browns are expected to make multiple changes to their coaching staff this offseason to improve their fortunes for 2025.

One position where the Browns will not make a change is who will be the team’s head coach, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared on Sunday.

“Two-time NFL coach of the year Kevin Stefanski will be back, with a remodeled offensive staff that returns to the philosophy that yielded 11 wins with five different starting quarterbacks in 2023,” Pelissero noted.

The insider also noted that the Browns had fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in his X post.

Stefanski has a 40-44 record in five seasons with the Browns, notching a 1-2 postseason mark during his tenure.

The head coach had entered this season with a winning overall record.

No decision has been announced about Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry, but he and Stefanski have often been linked together in most discussions about their future.

Cleveland will receive a high pick in April’s draft, a selection that could climb to the No. 1 overall choice depending on the outcome of Sunday’s games.

Currently, the Browns are slotted to draft at the No. 3 overall position.

The Browns’ final six losses of the 2024 regular season could all come to teams with winning records should the Miami Dolphins close out their regular season with a win on Sunday.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Had Cryptic Response About His Future In Cleveland
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation