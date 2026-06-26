Shedeur Sanders Sends Message Amid Trade Reports

Shedeur Sanders likely thought he would be spending his time between the end of minicamps and the opening of training camp being able to solely focus on what it would take for him to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback. His competition with Deshaun Watson was extended thanks to his improvement during preseason practices, so he had to think he finally had a legitimate shot at the job he believes is rightfully his.

Instead, Sanders has to deal with a new round of trade rumors. If they are to be believed, he might not even be on the team anymore when it reconvenes in late July.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is trying to show that he is not bothered by his latest circumstance, sending a message to his 2.7 million followers on Instagram, using his familiar branding.

“VI legendary,” Sanders posted.

In the latest carousel of photos, Sanders can be seen about to enter a vehicle, posing in his new No. 2 Browns jersey, hiking through some wooded scenery, looking for a passing target at practice, and walking near a body of water. It is unknown where he is or when the pictures were taken.

Sanders was also recently seen in a workout video after the conclusion of the Browns’ final minicamp of the spring. He seems to be focused on earning the starting QB job if he is given that chance.

Trade rumors surfaced almost immediately after the team ended its preseason practices, which could be an indication of several things. Reports seem to reveal that the Browns are not shopping Sanders, but instead are being contacted by potentially interested teams.

If Cleveland does not believe Sanders is a long-term answer at quarterback, it could test the market to see what it might be able to get in return. There’s also a chance the Browns may not want to deal with the ramifications from fans and media if Sanders were the backup to Watson.

So, there is still a lot to be sorted out for both Sanders and the Browns in the coming weeks.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals A Hidden Competition Ongoing In Browns' Offensive Line