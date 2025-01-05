Myles Garrett Had Cryptic Response About His Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have officially ended their 2024 NFL season, wrapping up with a disappointing 3-14 record.

Cleveland entered the year with expectations the team would compete for a postseason berth, but the franchise could not gather enough momentum to make a serious playoff push this season.

The season served as Myles Garrett’s eighth with the team, and the potential NFL Hall of Fame player has suffered through losing campaigns six times during his tenure.

That’s something Garrett wants to change, noting last month that he would explore his options should the Browns decide to make sweeping changes and launch a rebuild in Cleveland.

His latest statement could be even more eye-opening for the franchise.

When Garrett was asked by reporters about his future following his team’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the defensive end had a cryptic response about a potential extension beyond the 2025 season.

“I mean, there’ll be something coming,” Garrett said.

Garrett finished the season with 47 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He became the first player since 1982 to record 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons, earning that distinction with his two-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins in the team’s final home game.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year received his sixth Pro Bowl nod this season as he’s currently second in the league in sacks, trailing only Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.

Cleveland has already made two changes to their coaching staff following the team’s season-ending loss, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday.

