Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Had Cryptic Response About His Future In Cleveland

Myles Garrett Had Cryptic Response About His Future In Cleveland

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Had Cryptic Response About His Future In Cleveland
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have officially ended their 2024 NFL season, wrapping up with a disappointing 3-14 record.

Cleveland entered the year with expectations the team would compete for a postseason berth, but the franchise could not gather enough momentum to make a serious playoff push this season.

The season served as Myles Garrett’s eighth with the team, and the potential NFL Hall of Fame player has suffered through losing campaigns six times during his tenure.

That’s something Garrett wants to change, noting last month that he would explore his options should the Browns decide to make sweeping changes and launch a rebuild in Cleveland.

His latest statement could be even more eye-opening for the franchise.

When Garrett was asked by reporters about his future following his team’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the defensive end had a cryptic response about a potential extension beyond the 2025 season.

“I mean, there’ll be something coming,” Garrett said.

Garrett finished the season with 47 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He became the first player since 1982 to record 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons, earning that distinction with his two-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins in the team’s final home game.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year received his sixth Pro Bowl nod this season as he’s currently second in the league in sacks, trailing only Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.

Cleveland has already made two changes to their coaching staff following the team’s season-ending loss, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday.

NEXT:  Insider Reacts To Browns Firing Ken Dorsey
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation